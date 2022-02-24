DART extension to Drogheda plans to double capacity of rail line

THE PLANNED EXTENSION of the DART line north to Drogheda has taken another step in the planning process as public consultation on the preferred route has begun.

Iarnród Éireann says the emerging preferred option for the DART+ ‘Coastal North’ route plans to dramatically increase train service frequency and capacity in the greater Dublin area.

The extension of the rail network to the Louth town is part of the DART+ programme and is funded under the National Development Plan 2021 to 2030.

The ‘Coastal North’ line will extend the DART from Malahide to Drogheda with an increased electrified network.

It plans to allow more trains to run between Drogheda and Dublin city centre, including Howth to Howth Junction.

This would result in the number of trains from Drogheda to Dublin increasing from 11 to 24 and passenger capacity rising from 12,500 to 26,600 per three hour peak period.

It’s also planned to build the potential for up to twice the number of DARTs between Howth and Howth Junction.

Key elements of the project include expanding the electrification of the line from Malahide to Drogheda – including necessary bridge modifications and track alterations –and reconfiguring Howth Junction and Donaghmede Station to enable the use of a shuttle service on the Howth branch.

The majority of the works will follow the existing railway corridor, including the overhead electrification of the existing line between Malahide and Drogheda. Some works, such as the provision of new electrical substations and bridge modification, may be required outside of the existing boundary.

It’s hoped that the Coastal North route will alleviate road congestion and build a more connected, efficient, and safe rail network, leaving commuters less reliant on private cars.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the DART+ Coastal North will bring frequent electrified rail to communities all along the north Dublin coastline.

“If we provide high quality, sustainable public transport, we know people will use it and this consultation marks an important step in delivering this infrastructure and improving our rail network in Dublin.

“We urge the public to get involved and give feedback so that we can facilitate regular, reliable and climate resilient public transport in the area and ultimately transform how we travel,” Ryan said.

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said it is “another positive day for our customers and the communities around the Greater Dublin Area as we continue to progress the DART+ programme.”

The public consultation is the first of two non-statutory public consultations seeking the public’s feedback.

People are encouraged to review the full details at on the DART+ website.