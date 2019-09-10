This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tags

DART line could be damaged by rising sea levels, say council climate reports

Potential issues to the DART line were mentioned in two of the Dublin council reports.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,842 Views 17 Comments
A passenger boarding the DART.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE DART IS at risk of damage from rising sea levels in two areas of Dublin in the future, according to council climate reports published yesterday. 

Dublin’s four local authorities have each made their own Climate Change Action Plan to outline what is needed to manage and adapt to the effects of climate change.

Potential issues to the DART line were mentioned in two reports – Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (DLR) and Dublin City Council (DCC). 

“Damage to critical infrastructure and housing from coastal flooding and sea level rise. This results in economic and social risks to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, especially since some housing and major infrastructure (roads, DART lines) are along the coast,” the DLR plan states.

An almost identical statement is contained in the DCC report.

Other risks associated with a rise in sea levels outlined in the DLR report include:

  • Increased pressure on sanitation systems – increased flood risk on land, increased risk for wastewater treatment plants and sewage pumping stations. 
  • An increase in coastal erosion and deposition risk.
  • Destruction and alteration of coastal and marine ecosystems.

The DCC report outlines similar risks. The reports say it is anticipated that Dublin will need a new major water source by 2025, based on the projection of growth in the Greater Dublin Area. 

DCC will be committing a ‘certain amount’ of waste to the thermal treatment plant in Ringsend.

All four reports say that extreme weather events will also pose ‘significant risks’ to assets such as electricity infrastructure. Projected increases in temperature, wind speeds, cold snaps and rainfall will put a stress on the built environment and residential developments. 

They will also put a stress on the transport networks, which may lead to disruption of transport services during extreme events in the future. 

The Fingal County Council report states that modifications to road and rail routes have the potential to negatively impact biodiversity. 

“Any potential impacts of on-going or proposed road or rail projects should be considered,” it says. 

This includes proposed road projects and changes to the DART lines. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

