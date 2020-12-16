#Open journalism No news is bad news

A man proposed to his Dart driver girlfriend as she pulled into Pearse Station last night

She said yes.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 12:23 PM
LOVE WAS IN the air at Pearse Station in Dublin city last night, as a Dart driver received a marriage proposal as she pulled into the station at the end of her shift.

Staff in Pearse Street helped Conor O’Sullivan prepare the message for his now fiancée Paula Carbó Zea as she stopped at the end of the platform.

In a video shared by Irish Rail showing Paula’s point of view, we can see her drive past a series of signs of signs on the platform asking – word by word – “will you marry me?”.

At the last sign was Conor waiting with a bunch of flowers.

As Paula got out of the train, he got on one knee and popped the question. 

And she said yes. 

A heartwarming scene on a cold winter night.

Paula said on Twitter: “Thank so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited. Thank you everyone who was involved to make this moment beautiful and perfect.”

