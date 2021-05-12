Public consultation launched on extension of Dart line from Heuston to Hazelhatch

THE FIRST ROUND of public consultation has begun to extend the Dart line from Heuston to Hazelhatch.

It is planned that the Dart+ South West project will deliver an improved electrified network, with increased passenger capacity and enhanced train performance between Hazelhatch and Celbridge and Heuston, and the Glasnevin/Docklands area via the Phoenix Park Tunnel.

The project is expected to:

Continue the four-tracking of the rail line from Park West & Cherry Orchard Station into Heuston, extending the works completed on the route in 2010.

See track improvements and bridge modifications, where necessary, to facilitate electrified train services.

See the Phoenix Park Tunnel upgraded to allow for significant extra services directly into the city centre.

Include a feasibility study and concept design will be undertaken for a future new station at Heuston West.

The project is being funded by the National Transport Authority and the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency.

The first phase of public consultation is now live. It is designed to present the emerging preferring option for provision of Dart+ South West to communities and stakeholders along the route.

People can review the full details of the project here. A dedicated phone line, email address and online feedback form are all available on the website.

Due to current public health restrictions, in-person consultation is currently not permitted.

A series of webinars for communities along the route will commence next week.

Once this consultation is completed, all submissions will be considered by the project design team and these will be used to inform the subsequent design development.

A second round of public consultations will take place once this design work is complete.

This will be followed by more detailed design work before the lodging of a railway order application to An Bord Pleanála. A statutory consultation period will take place after this and it’s expected that An Bord Pleanála will hold an oral hearing on the application, which will be open to all members of the public.

“We want to encourage more people to make the switch to public transport by making it faster, more frequent and more accessible,” Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said.

“The Dart+ South West project is critical to our overall plans for Dublin and the surrounding counties. I encourage everyone to take the time to engage in this consultation process and feedback your views on how we can create a rail service that serves the needs of all its users,” Ryan said.