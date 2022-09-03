DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones closed for weekend

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DART SERVICES BETWEEN Dun Laoghaire and Greystones will be suspended this weekend due to signalling and line maintenance works.
Irish Rail has confirmed Dublin Bus and GoAhead will accept rail tickets to and from the affected areas.
DART services will only operate between Howth/Malahide and Dun Laoghaire.
The Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort Intercity services will also be suspended this weekend to allow for the maintenance works. Bus transfers will be available between Connolly Station and Wicklow.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by these essential works,” Irish Rail said in a statement.
These works are also due to take place on the weekend of 24 to 25 September.
Full details of service alterations are available on Irish Rail’s website and on its app.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS