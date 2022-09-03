DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones closed for weekend

DART SERVICES BETWEEN Dun Laoghaire and Greystones will be suspended this weekend due to signalling and line maintenance works.

Irish Rail has confirmed Dublin Bus and GoAhead will accept rail tickets to and from the affected areas.

DART services will only operate between Howth/Malahide and Dun Laoghaire.

The Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort Intercity services will also be suspended this weekend to allow for the maintenance works. Bus transfers will be available between Connolly Station and Wicklow.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by these essential works,” Irish Rail said in a statement.

These works are also due to take place on the weekend of 24 to 25 September.

Full details of service alterations are available on Irish Rail’s website and on its app.