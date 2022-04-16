#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Dart services between Grand Canal and Greystones suspended this Easter bank holiday weekend

Irish Rail has advised customers that revised timetables are in place on all routes, with bus transfers serving lines that have been closed.

By Jane Moore Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 6:30 AM
6 minutes ago 155 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5736753
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE PLANNING TO travel on Irish Rail this Easter bank holiday weekend are advised that revised timetables are in place on all routes, with bus transfers serving lines that have been closed.

Essential track and overheard line renewal works are taking place between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones from today until Monday 18 April.

Due to these works, Dart services are suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones. Rail tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead services to and from the affected areas.

Dart services will continue to operate between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock.

Dublin to Rosslare Europort services are operating, but there will be bus transfers between Connolly station and Greystones.

Track works are also taking place at Ennis station in Clare from today until Monday 18 April.

Due to these works, bus transfers are operating between Limerick and Galway for part or all of respective journeys. 

Bridge works between Dromod and Boyle mean passengers travelling from Dublin to Sligo intercity will face the following disruptions:

  • 4.00pm Connolly to Sligo and 4.55pm Sligo to Connolly are cancelled
  • 5.10pm and 7.15pm Connolly to Sligo includes bus transfers between Dromod and Carrick-on-Shannon/Boyle
  • 7.05pm Sligo to Connolly includes bus transfers between Boyle/Carrick-on-Shannon and Dromod

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Irish Rail apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the essential works.

Customers are advised to check times before travel on all Irish Rail routes as revised timetables are in place. 

Pre-booking when travelling on intercity routes is strongly advised, particularly at the busiest times. 

Catering services remain unavailable on-board, while alcohol is prohibited on any rail services. Face coverings are recommended on rail services.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie