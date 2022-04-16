Dart services between Grand Canal and Greystones suspended this Easter bank holiday weekend

PEOPLE PLANNING TO travel on Irish Rail this Easter bank holiday weekend are advised that revised timetables are in place on all routes, with bus transfers serving lines that have been closed.

Essential track and overheard line renewal works are taking place between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones from today until Monday 18 April.

Due to these works, Dart services are suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones. Rail tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead services to and from the affected areas.

Advertisement

Dart services will continue to operate between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock.

Dublin to Rosslare Europort services are operating, but there will be bus transfers between Connolly station and Greystones.

Track works are also taking place at Ennis station in Clare from today until Monday 18 April.

Due to these works, bus transfers are operating between Limerick and Galway for part or all of respective journeys.

Bridge works between Dromod and Boyle mean passengers travelling from Dublin to Sligo intercity will face the following disruptions:

4.00pm Connolly to Sligo and 4.55pm Sligo to Connolly are cancelled

Connolly to Sligo and Sligo to Connolly are cancelled 5.10pm and 7.15pm Connolly to Sligo includes bus transfers between Dromod and Carrick-on-Shannon/Boyle

and Connolly to Sligo includes bus transfers between Dromod and Carrick-on-Shannon/Boyle 7.05pm Sligo to Connolly includes bus transfers between Boyle/Carrick-on-Shannon and Dromod

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Irish Rail apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the essential works.

Customers are advised to check times before travel on all Irish Rail routes as revised timetables are in place.

Pre-booking when travelling on intercity routes is strongly advised, particularly at the busiest times.

Catering services remain unavailable on-board, while alcohol is prohibited on any rail services. Face coverings are recommended on rail services.