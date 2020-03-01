Dublin City Council says it's 'common sense' not to enter public parks after dark but has just made another open 24/7

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is set to leave the gates to a Dublin park open 24/7 from today, with a previous decision to implement the same policy at another nearby park having “resolved the problem of anti-social behaviour”.

Dartmouth Square Park, located between Upper Leeson Street and Ranelagh Road in the south of the city, will be left unlocked throughout the night and the council says it will monitor the situation at the park with gardaí and local residents.

It comes after TheJournal.ie reported earlier this week that Dublin City Council advises members of the public not to enter a public park after dark and adding that it was “common sense”.

In one such instance, Green Party councillor Hazel Chu asked if solar lighting could be installed along pathways in Herbert Park in Ballsbridge.

The council replied to her that it would be “inappropriate” to provide public lighting within a park as it would give “a false sense of safety and encourage use after dark”.

Chu said she felt it was a “no brainer” to install lights in this particular park, and said an unwillingness from the council to do could be an indication “we’re not utilising our parks properly”.

However, leaving gates open at a park without providing public lighting has actually helped to curb anti-social behaviour at Herbert Park.

A Dublin City Council spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “About five years ago, due to anti-social gatherings in Herbert Park a decision was made in cooperation with the gardai to leave the gates unlocked.

This resolved the problem of anti-social behaviour and the gates have remained unlocked.

The spokesperson added that the same measure would be implemented at Dartmouth Park from the end of February.

“From the end of this month the gates of Dartmouth Park will also be left unlocked and the situation will be monitored in consultation with the gardai and local residents,” the spokesperson added.

Chu told TheJournal.ie that while she was supportive of keeping the park open, local residents had made contact to express their concerns.

“It’s a lovely park, and actually quite well-lit anyway so I don’t see a problem there,” she said. “People go for runs, walk their dogs. But residents nearby are unhappy with the potential for anti-social behaviour there. The gardaí and the council need to monitor it closely.”

The Green Party councillor said it was important to invest in and protect public amenities, particularly in making it available for people who may live in the surrounding area in accommodation that doesn’t have its own open spaces.

She added: “I think it’s a good idea [to leave the gates open on the park]. While I have conveyed that to residents, I do hear their concerns. We need to wait and see now how it goes.”