Thursday 11 April, 2019
Debt collector delayed telling watchdog that mortgage-holders' details were compromised

Cabot wrote to its loan holders but only told the Data Protection Commissioner today following media enquiries by TheJournal.ie.

By Christina Finn Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/swissdrone
Image: Shutterstock/swissdrone

A DEBT COLLECTION agency that works on behalf of some banks and credit firms operating in Ireland failed to inform the Data Protection Commissioner about a data breach affecting customers, despite stating in letters to mortgage-holders that it had done so. 

Cabot Financial Ireland Limited, the credit servicing business, was appointed by Promontoria Scarriff Designated Activity Company as the regulated entity responsible for dealing with its mortgage administration. 

Last year, Ulster Bank sold a loan book portfolio, known as Project Scariff, worth €1.6 billion.

It consisted of €900 million of owner-occupier loans across 3,600 accounts and €700 million of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages across 2,900 accounts.

In a letter dated March 2019, and seen by TheJournal.ie, a solicitor’s firm on behalf of Cabot told one customer that due to a suspected email phishing scam attack, some “personal information” had been disclosed.

This included names, contact information, and financial details, including the amount of the outstanding balance this person owed on their mortgage. 

The letter states: 

Following the identification of this issue, the matter has been referred to the gardaí. We have also reported this matter to the Data Protection Commission.

After this website made inquiries, a statement to TheJournal.ie from Cabot said:

“This matter has been notified to the Gardai and the Data Protection Commissioner.”

However, when TheJournal.ie contacted the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner to check if the breach had been reported, it said that no such report of a data breach was made by Cabot.

TheJournal.ie also inquired if the breach had been reported under another agency acting on behalf of the company, such as its acting solicitors. 

The Office checked again, and stated that no report had been issued to the breaches unit by Cabot or anyone acting on behalf of Cabot.

Shortly before 5pm, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner stated that a report of such a breach had been received this afternoon. It is understood the notification was made after media inquiries about the data breach. 

“We have been notified of the issue by Belgard Solicitors,” the watchdog confirmed. 

A statement from the Central Bank said: 

The Central Bank of Ireland is aware of the issue and that Cabot has informed the office of Data Protection Commissioner. Any customer who considers that they have been affected by this issue should contact Cabot Financial Ireland Limited directly.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said he has “huge concerns” about credit servicers and vulture funds breaching data protection rules and not safeguarding people’s personal information. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

