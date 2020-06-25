This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
New data hub shows up-to-date breakdown of Covid-19 cases by county

It also contains information around the number of people in hospital and those admitted to ICU.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 11:56 AM
55 minutes ago
Image of regional breakdown of the virus.
Image: Esri Ireland
Image of regional breakdown of the virus.
Image of regional breakdown of the virus.
Image: Esri Ireland

A NEW INTERACTIVE Covid-19 data hub has been launched, bringing all available information on the spread of the virus together in Ireland into one place, including a breakdown and timeline of the virus spread by county.

The data hub uses information provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the HSE on total deaths and confirmed cases across the country. 

It illustrates where the bulk of new cases have been confirmed, in counties like Dublin and Kildare, and those areas where the fewest number of cases have been recorded, in counties such as Kerry.

The hub, which is updated daily, also includes information on the number of people admitted to hospital, as well as the number of admissions to ICU as a result of the virus. 

It comes after the Department of Health reduced the number of daily Covid-19 briefings from five days a week to two days a week – now taking place on Mondays and Thursday only.

The Government in the next 24 hours will provide a further update on measures to ease restrictions in Phase 3 from Monday once Cabinet meets and signs off on them today.

Among the expected measures to support reopening the economy will be the compulsory use of face coverings while using public transport and the establishing of air bridges between Ireland and countries where the virus has been similarly suppressed. 

