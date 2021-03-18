Students and recent graduates: Come work at The Journal on a paid Google News Initiative fellowship this summer

FOR THE FIFTH year in a row, The Journal is offering a paid fellowship to help a student or recent graduate gain valuable work experience and kick-start a career in the news industry.

We’re one of 30 newsrooms across Europe working with the Google News Initiative and the European Journalism Centre to provide an 8-week paid fellowship between July and October.

This year, we’re specifically looking for a student to work on data journalism.

The Journal is one of the most read online news publications in Ireland. The site is a smart mixture of breaking news, original stories, and in-depth reporting which explains and gives context to the big news stories of the day. Our goal is to provide trust, useful, agenda-setting news to a smartphone-first audience.

For this fellowship, we want someone who loves the news and who understands how to translate it into beautiful data. The successful fellow will work with editors and reporters in the newsroom to originate and produce ways to visualise news stories and to tell new ones.

Covering both daily news and longer term pieces, you’ll source, sift and surface data to find and generate stories, as well as making quality infographics which can be included in articles and be shared on our social media channels. We want someone who believes that the story is often hidden in the data; and knows how to present it so the reader can see it too.

We have a very strong track record with our internships. You will be fully trained by us in how our 24/7 newsroom works, from how to cover massive breaking news stories to using social media platforms to distribute your work, and everything in between.

Our ideal candidate will be an all-rounder who really loves the news and has examples of prior work that demonstrates their skills in data journalism. We’re flexible when it comes to specific technical skills – the most important thing is being able to tell great stories using data.

The fellowship will last for 8 weeks between July and October – we’re flexible on the dates – and is likely to be remote but could potentially be split between remote and working from our newsroom in Dublin city centre.

To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old and enrolled at or accepted to an accredited higher education institution, or have graduated in 2019/2020.

The deadline is 11pm on Sunday 25 April, and you can apply here.