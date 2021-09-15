Data Protection Commissioner launches two inquiries into TikTok

THE DATA PROTECTION Commissioner has launched two inquiries into social media platform TikTok concerning compliance with GDPR relating to the processing of children’s personal data and transfers of data to China.

The first inquiry will examine the processing of personal data in the context of platform settings for users under the age of 18 and age verification measures for persons under 13.

It will also examine whether TikTok has complied with the GDPR transparency obligations on processing the personal data of users who are under 18.

The second inquiry will focus on transfers by TikTok of personal data to China and TikTok’s compliance with the GDPR requirement for transfers of personal data to third countries.

Earlier this month, the DPC fined WhatsApp Ireland a record €225 million after a GDPR investigation into how it shares user data with other Facebook-owned social media platforms.

It’s the largest fine the DPC has ever levied against a company in its history.

The second-largest was a €450,000 penalty handed out to Twitter last December for its handling of a data breach.

The investigation stemmed from a DPC inquiry, which began in 2018, into WhatsApp Ireland and its compliance with European transparency rules under GDPR.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer