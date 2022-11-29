Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Date set for trial of senior barrister accused of murder

Diarmuid Phelan will go on trial in May, 2024.

1 hour ago
Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in February.
Image: Sam Boal

A DATE HAS been set for the trial of a senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting at a farm in Dublin.

Diarmuid Phelan, of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, County Dublin, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on 29 May, 2024.

The 53-year-old law professor is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on 22 February, 2022.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed Phelan’s when the case was brought up at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Conlon, a father-of-four from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in the shooting incident and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The case, which is expected to last three weeks, was listed for case management on March 3rd, 2023.

Mr Justice McDermott directed that all disclosure be made by that date.

The court heard French and German interpreters will be required by the prosecution.

Phelan’s application for bail was rejected by the High Court in March this year.

However, this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal the following month and the barrister was granted bail on condition that he enter his own bond of €50,000 with an independent surety of €50,000.

A number of further conditions were also imposed including a curfew, a daily sign on and an order to stay out of Tallaght in Dublin and Phelan’s properties in Wexford.

Fiona Magennis

