'My mam deserves justice': Daughter of Irene White appeals to public for information

THE DAUGHTER OF Irene White has appealed to the public to contact Gardaí with information they have about her mother’s murder 14 years ago.

Jennifer McBride spoke exclusively to RTÉ Prime Time in the week when a second man pleaded guilty to murdering her mother at her home in Dundalk in April 2005.

Last year Anthony Lambe, the man who stabbed Irene 34 times in the kitchen of her home, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to her murder. This week, another man, Niall Power was jailed for life after also pleading guilty.

His barrister told the court that Power was the “middle man” in the murder, after being asked by a different man to assist in the murder.

Reacting to the sentencing, Jennifer said: “There was a sense of relief for the reason that we were told to expect three to four weeks of a trial and there was a lot of anxiety… and what were we going to have to face and listen to.

So… at least we know it is going to be a positive outcome in the right direction, it is going to be the way we want it to go. So there was a sense of relief but at the same time, pain, anger, hurt. All different emotions. But I was happy to know it was a guilty plea.

Jennifer said she was making an appeal on behalf of herself, her younger brother Damhan and younger sister Dairine.

People are calling it the ‘mastermind’ and he is the man behind the whole lot. And the ultimate goal would be to have him before the courts and charged. That would be the ultimate goal, yeah. Only then will I feel I have got true justice for my mam. That she deserves.

Jennifer was 17 when her mother was killed. Her brother was 6 and her sister was 4.

“My mam was everything to me. And to my brother and sister. It is just heartbreaking to think that people can go around in this day and age and think that they can pay people to kill a human being. It is horrible. “