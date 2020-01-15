This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Humans have overrun the world': David Attenborough issues stark warning ahead of new documentary

A new documentary looks back on the life of David Attenborough.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 2:53 PM
54 minutes ago 5,742 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966782
Image: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

SIR DAVID ATTENBOROUGH has warned that “human beings have overrun the world”, in a trailer for his new film.

The feature-length documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, looks back on the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during that time.

As well as highlighting some of the issues that climate change poses, he also explores some of the potential solutions.

In the trailer, the veteran broadcaster, 93, said: “I’ve had the most extraordinary life.

“It is only now that I appreciate how extraordinary.

“The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel, yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline.”

(Video not working? Click here)

“Human beings have overrun the world. We’re replacing the wild with the tame,” he says. 

“This film is my witness statement and my vision of the future.”

“Our planet is headed for disaster,” Attenborough said. “We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it and I’m going to tell you how.”

The WWF conservation organisation helped to produce the film.

Colin Butfield, WWF’s executive producer for the film, said: “For decades, David has brought the natural world to the homes of audiences worldwide, but there has never been a more significant moment for him to share his own story and reflections.

“This film coincides with a monumental year for environmental action as world leaders make critical decisions on nature and climate.

“It sends a powerful message from the most inspiring and celebrated naturalist of our time.”

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will be shown in cinemas on 16 April live from the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Attenborough will discuss the film on stage before the viewing.

The film will be broadcast in Ireland, as well as the UK, the Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.

It will then be released on Netflix.

