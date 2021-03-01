#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trial of man accused of murdering David 'Daithi' Douglas opens at Special Criminal Court

The State is alleging that Lee Canavan “literally pulled the trigger” in the crime.

By Paul Neilan Monday 1 Mar 2021, 2:35 PM
Gardaí attending the scene on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 1, 2016.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE TRIAL OF a man accused of the murder of David Douglas, who was shot dead in Dublin five years ago, has opened at the Special Criminal Court this morning where the prosecution says the court will hear evidence of a “meticulously and carefully planned assassination”.

Lee Canavan (31), with an address at Edenbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Douglas, who was shot dead at Shoestown, Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 1, on 1 July 2016.

He further denies criminal damage to a vehicle at Strand Road, Sandymount, on 4 July 2016, the property of Teresa Devoy.

Canavan is the third person to appear before the courts charged in connection to the murder. The State is alleging that Canavan “literally pulled the trigger” in the crime.

Sean Gillane SC, opening the case for the State, said the murder was a “carefully and meticulously planned one, to ensure that David Douglas met his death”.

Gillane said that the court would hear evidence of how Douglas was shot in his shop while he was working with his daughter and was fatally wounded, sustaining six gunshot injuries.

Counsel said that Douglas was found lying on his back after the shooting with injuries to his chest, neck, back, torso, elbow and jaw.

Gillane said that evidence will be heard that a semi-automatic pistol was found with the “hammer of the weapon, which had its serial number removed, still cocked near the head of Douglas”. He was pronounced dead by the emergency services at 4.55pm.

Gillane said that it is the State’s case that a male in dark clothing, who entered Douglas’ shop shortly after 4pm on the day of the shooting, is Canavan. Counsel added that this male then ran towards the Oliver Bond apartment block in Dublin’s Liberties.

Counsel said that on the day of the shooting Douglas was seen by witnesses going to get food and returning to his daughter in the shop, which he owned with his partner.

Immediately after the shooting, Douglas’ daughter rushed to his aid and the emergency services were called.

Gillane said that the male in dark clothing then got into a waiting Mercedes on Oliver Bond Street that witnesses will say then speed off.

The Mercedes was then set alight near Carman’s Hall in Dublin 8.

Counsel said that during the course of setting the Mercedes alight, however, the driver’s leg caught fire and he, with his leg still alight, could be seen running with Canavan towards a Suzuki Swift, a stolen vehicle, which itself was set alight three days later on Strand Road.

