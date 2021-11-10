UK Brexit Minister tells EU to 'stay calm' and that triggering Article 16 is 'not inevitable'

THE UK’S BREXIT Minister has told the EU to “stay calm” and that the triggering of Article 16 is “not inevitable”.

David Frost was speaking in the House of Lords this afternoon and it had been suggested that he was set to signal a suspension of the post-Brexit arrangements drawn up with the EU.

Such a move would likely to spark retaliation from the EU, with talk of a suspension of the EU-UK trade deal that could result in a trade war.

Instead, Frost said that the “talks process” between the UK and EU “had not reached its end”.

“Although we have been talking nearly four weeks now, there remain possibilities that the talks have not yet seriously examined, including many approaches suggested by the UK,” he said.

There is more to do and I will certainly not give up on this process unless and until it is abundantly clear that nothing more can be done. We are certainly not there yet. If, however, we do in due course reach that point, the Article 16 safeguards will be our only option.

He added: “I can reassure the House that if Article 16 were to be used, we would of course set out our case with confidence and explain that case to any interested party.”

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there would be “no option” for the EU to respond to the UK triggering of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Varadkar said that “contingency plans” were already being “dusted off” should this happen.

A suspension of the EU-UK trade deal would require a year’s notice and would spark further uncertainty for businesses in Northern Ireland, the Republic and the UK throughout 2022.

Rejecting the argument from Brussels that triggering Article 16 would be an aggressive act, Frost said said it would be “entirely reasonable”.

“They seem to be claiming that it would be entirely unreasonable for the British Government, uniquely, to use these wholly legitimate safeguard provisions within the Treaty, designed precisely to deal with situations like the current one,” he said.

“They also suggest that we can only take this action at the price of massive and disproportionate retaliation .”

He added:

I gently suggest that our European friends should stay calm and keep things in proportion. They might remind themselves that no government and no country has a greater interest in stability and security in Northern Ireland, in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, than we do.

“We are hardly likely to proceed in a way that puts all that at risk.

“If the EU were to choose to react in a disproportionate way, and decide to aggravate the problems in Northern Ireland rather than reduce them, that is, of course, a matter for them.

“At that point we would be entitled to come to our own judgment about how much value we could attach to their commitment to supporting the peace process and the people of Northern Ireland as against protecting their own interests.”

The UK government minister told fellow peers in the House of Lords: “I do repeat that in our view Article 16 is not inevitable.”

Oireachtas committee

Frost was speaking after other members of the House of Lords have told a Dáil committee that a no-deal Brexit will be back on the table if the UK proceeds with triggering Article 16.

Michael Jay, chairman of the House of Lords sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, said a triggering of Article 16 risks resetting negotiations and could result in a no-deal Brexit.

He said: “I agree with you very much on what to say about the risks of Article 16 being imposed or being triggered and the response to Article 16 by the European Union, potentially leading to all the complicated negotiations with the prospect of a no-deal as the last stage. That is one end of the spectrum.

“The other end of the spectrum, which I think we can’t rule it out, and I certainly wouldn’t want to rule out, although I must say that the prospects are not looking brilliant at the moment, is for a negotiated settlement to be reached between now and Christmas or over Christmas.

“I don’t think we can rule that out.”

The comments came at a joint meeting between the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement with the House of Lords Committee and the Seanad Special Select Committee on Brexit on Wednesday.

Peter Hain, a former secretary of state for Northern Ireland, told the committee that a move to trigger Article 16 by the UK Government would be “aggressive and bombastic”.

He said: “If Lord Frost does announce the triggering of Article 16, that is a very aggressive and bombastic move by the British Government, that I … fear has been coming for a while.

“We’re going to need to work together with you parliamentarians across the Irish Sea to try and cope with the fallout because I think it’ll be significant.”

- With reporting by Press Association