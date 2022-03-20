#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Scottish Parliament rugby player dies during game against Ireland's Oireachtas team

David Hill died while playing for the Scottish Parliament rugby club in Dublin against Ireland’s Dáil and Seanad team.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 7:34 AM
1 hour ago 19,809 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5715904
David Hill (right) and Scottish rugby union coach Gregor Townsend
Image: Scottish Parliament R.F.C
David Hill (right) and Scottish rugby union coach Gregor Townsend
David Hill (right) and Scottish rugby union coach Gregor Townsend
Image: Scottish Parliament R.F.C

A SENIOR OFFICIAL in a Scottish politician’s office died yesterday during a rugby game against Ireland’s Dáil and Seanad team.

David Hill, who was described as “rugby daft” by his family, died while playing for the Scottish Parliament rugby club in Dublin against the Irish team which comprises Oireachtas staff members. 

He worked as head of office for Conservative MSP and justice spokesman Jamie Greene. 

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that his death is “so terribly sad”.

“My deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues,” Sturgeon wrote on Twitter.

She said that his Holyrood rugby teammates are “all deeply shocked and heartbroken”.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby said: “We are shocked and saddened by David’s passing today.

“Described as ‘rugby daft’ by his family, David played for Dumfries Saints and was a regular at Scotland internationals.

“The condolences of everyone at Scottish Rugby go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said that the party was shocked by his death and described him as a kind, generous, and well-liked person who was a highly respected member of the team.

“We will all miss him dearly. All our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

MSP Jamie Greene called him as a “friend, colleague and confidant for so many in the Scottish Parliament over the years.”

“The whole parliament, my party and the whole rugby community is deeply saddened by this awful news today, and our condolences lie entirely with his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

“I am there wholeheartedly for them all in the difficult days, weeks and months ahead, and we all request some space and time to deal with what’s happened.

“So, please also give the rest of my office team some time and space too. Rest in peace David. You will be missed so much by so many.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie