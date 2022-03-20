Scottish Parliament rugby player dies during game against Ireland's Oireachtas team

A SENIOR OFFICIAL in a Scottish politician’s office died yesterday during a rugby game against Ireland’s Dáil and Seanad team.

David Hill, who was described as “rugby daft” by his family, died while playing for the Scottish Parliament rugby club in Dublin against the Irish team which comprises Oireachtas staff members.

He worked as head of office for Conservative MSP and justice spokesman Jamie Greene.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that his death is “so terribly sad”.

“My deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues,” Sturgeon wrote on Twitter.

She said that his Holyrood rugby teammates are “all deeply shocked and heartbroken”.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby said: “We are shocked and saddened by David’s passing today.

“Described as ‘rugby daft’ by his family, David played for Dumfries Saints and was a regular at Scotland internationals.

“The condolences of everyone at Scottish Rugby go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said that the party was shocked by his death and described him as a kind, generous, and well-liked person who was a highly respected member of the team.

“We will all miss him dearly. All our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

MSP Jamie Greene called him as a “friend, colleague and confidant for so many in the Scottish Parliament over the years.”

“The whole parliament, my party and the whole rugby community is deeply saddened by this awful news today, and our condolences lie entirely with his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

“I am there wholeheartedly for them all in the difficult days, weeks and months ahead, and we all request some space and time to deal with what’s happened.

“So, please also give the rest of my office team some time and space too. Rest in peace David. You will be missed so much by so many.”