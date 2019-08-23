This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

David Koch, the billionaire and major Republican donor, has died aged 79

He was the 11th-richest person in the world.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 23 Aug 2019, 2:09 PM
57 minutes ago 5,855 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4779504
David Koch
Image: Koch Industries
David Koch
David Koch
Image: Koch Industries

BILLIONAIRE DAVID KOCH, a major donor to the Republican party, has died at the age of 79.

Koch Industries, the Kansas-based energy and chemical company which he co-owned with his brother Charles, reported his death today.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles said in a statement, according to US television network NBC.

“Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”

In a tribute to him, Koch Industries said he contributed more than $1.3 billion to cancer research, medical centres and arts and cultural centres during his life.

According to Forbes, he was the 11th richest person in the world – tied with his brother- at the time of his death.

He previously survived a plane crash and was given five years to live when he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer 27 years ago. 

The two brothers had a significant influence on the conservative movement in the US, and David ran for vice-president as a Libertarian candidate in 1980.

They founded Americans for Prosperity, a charity which has supported conservative presidential candidates who adhere to the ideals of a free-market and small government.

However, the group has frequently clashed with current President Donald Trump, particularly over his trade tariff policy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie