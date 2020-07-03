RTÉ announces David McCullagh as new co-presenter of Six One News from September

BROADCASTER AND journalist David McCullagh is to take up the role as co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News programme from September, RTÉ announced this afternoon.

McCullagh currently co-hosts RTÉ’s Prime Time programme twice a week alongside Miriam O’Callaghan, as well as RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week programme on Sundays.

RTÉ appointed Caitríona Perry and Keelin Shanley as the new faces of the Six One programme back in 2018 after hosts Sharon Ní Bheoláin and Brian Dobson stepped down from the their roles the previous year.

Keelin Shanley passed away in February following an illness, leaving the position of permanent co-host open.

It was today confirmed that he will take up the position from September but will continue in his current roles until that time.

McCullagh has been working with the national broadcaster for 27 years, first joining as a reporter across both tv and radio. He graduated with a PhD in Politics from UCD and worked at the Evening Press from 1989.

He went on to become RTÉ News’s political correspondent for 12 years before joining Prime Time in 2013.

Speaking of his new appointment, he said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Caitríona on the Six One News and continuing the work of our much loved colleague Keelin Shanley.

“Over the last few months the need for accurate information has never been greater, and viewers have turned to RTÉ News and Current Affairs in astonishing numbers. We aim to continue meeting that need, bringing viewers all the news of the day, as well as the big interviews that get to the heart of the issues.”

Along with his broadcast career, the Dubliner has also established himself as a respected writer and historian, penning books on Irish history, including an Eamon de Valera biography.

His new co-host, Caitríona Perry said: “David brings vast experience as a presenter and as a correspondent to the Six One News. I’m very excited about our new partnership and look forward to working with him and the team to take the programme into the next phase.”