#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Fine Gael distances itself from councillor's comments that child benefit can be a 'subsidy to have sex'

Cllr David McManus said he did not mean to cause offence by his comments.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 25 May 2021, 5:05 PM
27 minutes ago 5,020 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5447823
Fine Gael has said that the Councillor's views are not consistent with party policy.
Image: Screengrab/Twitter
Fine Gael has said that the Councillor's views are not consistent with party policy.
Fine Gael has said that the Councillor's views are not consistent with party policy.
Image: Screengrab/Twitter

FINE GAEL HAS distanced itself from comments made by a party councillor who claimed paying child benefit to high earners is like a “subsidy for them to have sex”.

Councillor and deputy mayor of South Dublin County Council, David McManus initially made his comments on a podcast for the Tallaght Echo newspaper but today defended his comments on Newstalk Breakfast.

Defending his words, he said they were “evocative and a figure of speech”. He added that the comments “may cause offence, but that was not my intention”.

“But I believe it’s a valid point that welfare payments should be going to those who really, really need it.”

He child benefit is an “essential benefit” for low and middle-income families, but said “money is scarce” and it should be targeted at those who really need it.

The comments did not go down well with some within his own party, with Senator Regina Doherty tweeting:

“Whatever about subsidies, no brain cells were taxed coming to this conclusion.”

Fine Gael Lucan Councillor Vicki Casserly said she was “disgusted” by the comments.

A spokesperson for the Fine Gael Party told The Journal in a statement:

“Cllr McManus’ views are not consistent with Fine Gael policy. Fine Gael supports, and has always supported, universal child benefit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Our party leader, Leo Varadkar, confirmed his commitment to the universal nature of the payment when he was Minister for Social Protection in the last Government, and at that time Fine Gael reversed the cuts to the Child Benefit that had been implemented after the economic crash.”

The statement went on to say that the universal nature of the payment is an important principle to ensure all children receive it equally.

“It is also an important payment for the economic independence of women given that it is paid directly to the mother,” said the spokesperson. 

They added that the government is committed to reducing the cost of childcare, adding that child benefit is  important to note that it is just one part of the overall package of supports for families who are at risk of poverty.

 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie