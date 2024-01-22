SENATOR DAVID NORRIS has given his final speech in the Seanad as he retires after 36 years.

Norris, who is well-known for advocating for injustices and human rights, used his retirement speech to say he “deplores” the actions of Israel, while also using the opportunity to state that he will be backing the upcoming referendums in March.

“Since it’s my last opportunity to speak on the floor of this House, I’d like to continue to advocate for peace in Palestine and in particular Gaza. What is happening to the inhabitants of Gaza is appalling and cannot be allowed to continue. Man’s inhumanity to man is our greatest shame,” said Norris, stating:

“I deplore it completely.”

The longest serving senator in the Seanad called on his fellow senators “to continue to push for peace in our time”.

Senator David Norris delivers his final Seanad speech as he retires after 36 years.



Norris thanked all those that voted for him over the years, stating that he has tried to represent them to the best of his ability.

Speaking about the upcoming referendums on family and care, he said:

“It is important that they succeed and even though I will be retired I will be, to the best of my ability, campaigning for their success.”

A standing ovation from members of the Seanad followed his speech.

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Jerry Buttimer said: “Your passion hasn’t diminished as we could see from that final contribution.”

Both President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar conveyed in letters to the senator their deepest appreciation to Norris upon his retirement.

In his letter to Norris, the president gave a generous tribute to the senator, recalling the highlights of his career which he describes “as a journey of unwavering dedication to public service”.

The Taoiseach’s letter commended Norris on the leadership he has shown on human rights issues for LGBT people, women and minorities.

“We stand on your shoulders. In your campaigns you show true leadership standing for causes that were unpopular and poorly understood. But above all, appealing to our best instincts as human beings – kindness, compassion, tolerance and acceptance,” the letter reads.

Varadkar also highlighted that since Norris was elected, there are today three members of the Cabinet who are openly gay.

Norris, often seen as an outspoken politician and academic has had a colourful career in Leinster House, most known for his work on overthrowing Ireland’s laws which criminalised homosexuality.

In the 1980s, Norris brought Ireland to the European Commission of Human Rights and later the European Court of Human Rights arguing that the criminal ban on sexual relationships between men violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

In 2011, he was a candidate in the fraught presidential election, topping many opinion polls before withdrawing from the race amid controversy. He returned to the Seanad in September 2011, just weeks out from the vote.

A former university lecturer, Norris has served in the Seanad since 1987, becoming the first openly gay person to be elected to public office.

Tributes were paid to the senator in the Seanad, with many stating that Norris has left Ireland a better country.

Senator Victor Boyhan the Leader of the Independent Group in Seanad Eireann, of which Norris is a member, stating:

“Typical of my political colleague and friend, David chose his own time and this

parliamentary chamber (Seanad Éireann), which he loved and respected, to

take his last bow as Seanadóir.

“A man of true grit, energy, charm, compassion, and a great orator; all qualities he used effectively in this parliament and beyond.

“Articulate, debonair, persuasive, driven, imaginative, flamboyant; the

ultimate showman, a skill he uses to great effect.

“On behalf of the Senad Independent Group I wish David a warm farewell, we

will miss you; your courageous advocacy will be your enduring legacy”.

Norris’ retirement will trigger a Seanad by-election this year. The Seanad also received formal notice of the resignation of Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile on health grounds.