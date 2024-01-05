Advertisement
David Soul Yui Mok/PA Images
Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80

He reprised his role as Detective Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch.
56 minutes ago

DAVID SOUL HAS died aged 80, his wife Helen Snell has announced.

The US-born actor, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the classic crime-solving series Starsky & Hutch, died yesterday surrounded by his family.

Snell said in a statement: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul, who starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky in the 1970s US TV series, was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose.

He and Glaser reprised their roles in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

