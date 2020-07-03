This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Historian David Starkey faces backlash over ‘so many damn blacks’ comment about slavery

Starkey described the British Empire as “the important moment in human history”.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jul 2020, 7:42 AM
12 minutes ago 1,663 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140388
David Starke making a speech in Brighton.
Image: PA Images
David Starke making a speech in Brighton.
David Starke making a speech in Brighton.
Image: PA Images

UK HISTORIAN DAVID Starkey is facing a backlash after he said slavery was not genocide because there are “so many damn blacks” still around.

The historian made the comments during an online interview with Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes for YouTube channel Reasoned UK.

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid has criticised him over his remarks.

Mr Javid said: “We are the most successful multi-racial democracy in the world and have much to be proud of.

“But David Starkey’s racist comments (‘so many damn blacks’) are a reminder of the appalling views that still exist.”

Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge University said they would be considering Starkey’s position as an honorary fellow as a result of his comments.

In a statement, the college said they will “not tolerate racism”, adding that his comments are “indefensible”.

Starkey has also resigned from the board of the Mary Rose Trust, which oversees the Tudor Mary Rose ship, according to the organisation.

The trust said in a statement that they were “appalled” by his comments, adding: “Mary Rose Trust is a charity that exists for the benefit of everyone and we have zero tolerance for such comments.”

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman also criticised his comments.

She said: “To suggest a genocide did not take place because some of those who were persecuted survived is dangerous, damaging and completely reprehensible.

His words are abhorrent and as a historian with a considerable platform and following, David Starkey’s irresponsible and racist views should be widely condemned.

During the interview, Starkey said:” Slavery was not genocide otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there?

“An awful lot of them survived and again there’s no point in arguing against globalisation or western civilisation. They are all products of it, we are all products of it.

The honest teaching of the British Empire is to say quite simply, it is the first key stage of our globalisation. It is probably the most important moment in human history and it is still with us.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Grimes later released a statement about his interview, saying he “wasn’t engaged enough” in the conversation.

He added: “It goes without saying that Reasoned UK does not support or condone Dr David Starkey’s words.

“I am very new to being the interviewer rather than the interviewee and I should have robustly questioned Dr Starkey about his comments.

“However, whether it’s on the BBC, ITV, Sky News or on YouTube, no interviewer is responsible for the views expressed by their guests.”

Starkey has been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie