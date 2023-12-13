Bust of David Trimble unveiled at Leinster House in dedication towards Good Friday Agreement work

A COMMEMORATIVE BUST of David Trimble has been unveiled at Leinster House in dedication to his work towards the Good Friday Agreement.

The former UUP leader was the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 25 years ago in 1998, when it was also jointly awarded to former SDLP leader John Hume for their work negotiating the historic peace deal.

The commemoration for Trimble is displayed beside a bust of Hume which was unveiled in March, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the agreement.

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail previously said their peace-building work was supported and admired at Leinster House and the people of Ireland “owe them a debt of gratitude”.

Ó Fearghail unveiled the bronze bust of Trimble, which was created by the late sculptor John Sherlock, at an event this evening.

Trimble’s wife Daphne Trimble, their daughter Vicky, son Nicholas and his wife Sarah were present alongside members of the Hume and Sherlock families, representatives of the unionist community in Northern Ireland, and serving and former members of the Dáil and Seanad.

Daphne Trimble said the event was a reflection of the “neighbourliness and friendship” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“(The agreement) was the crowning moment of both David and John’s careers and it has led to 25 years of peace and co-existence between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and for that we should all be very grateful,” she said.

John Hume Jr said: “Together they knew what needed to be done. Together, I think we can all agree, they changed the course of history on this island.”

Advertisement

Also present were former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt MLA and former UUP MP Sylvia Hermon; the Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland, the Most Rev Archbishop John McDowell; the president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Rev David Turtle; Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Roger Gale; and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who played a key role in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ahern said: “I think it is so nice that the two Nobel prize winners are honoured in the same part of Leinster House. Both of them did so much to contribute to the peace process, I was honoured to work and serve with them.”

Gale said Trimble and Hume’s work continues, adding: “David Trimble was known to me personally as a man of colossal personal and political courage.”

The Houses of the Oireachtas were represented by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister Simon Coveney, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, and Seanad chairman Jerry Buttimer.

Ó Fearghail said: “We are honouring a great Ulsterman, a courageous politician, and a dedicated peacemaker.”

He said Trimble stood “head and shoulders above those who resisted change” and did not want the Good Friday Agreement to succeed.

“In the end, we crossed the Rubicon. David and John, through dogged and gritty determination, gave us the political breakthrough that ended the violence, and gave Northern Ireland self-government on a cross-party, cross-community basis.

“In the heat of political battle, David was reluctant to use the word ‘vision’.

“Yet that very thing was his constant companion, which saw him through to delivering his cherished objective – peace. It may be imperfect but it is immeasurably better than what we witnessed before that point.”

Trimble died in July last year and Hume died in August 2020.

Hume’s bust was created by sculptor Elizabeth O’Kane.