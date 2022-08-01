Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 1 August 2022
Funeral to take place for former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble

The 77-year-old died last week following an illness.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 1 Aug 2022, 6:30 AM
7 minutes ago 49 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829049
Trimble with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern at thefirst meeting of the North/South Ministerial Council in 1999.
THE FUNERAL OF former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble will take place later today. 

Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died last week following an illness.

His funeral service will be held at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn at 12.30pm today.

Trimble was First Minister from 1998 to 2002 and leader of the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005. Political leaders past and present have been paying tribute to the 77-year-old’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland.

Statements from former US president Bill Clinton and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern stated he was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

Clinton said Trimble’s “lifetime of service” helped bring peace to Northern Ireland and that he had “made the hard choices over the politically expedient ones because he believed future generations deserved to grow up free from violence and hatred”.

“His faith in the democratic process allowed him to stand up to strong opposition in his own community, persuade them of the merits of compromise, and share power with his former adversaries,” he said in a statement.

“His legacy will endure in all who are living better lives because of him today.”

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern last week said he did not believe the Good Friday Agreement would have been achievable without Trimble’s efforts.

Ahern said he “never blinked” and that he “stood up to the wider Unionist community” as part of the peace process.

“If David didn’t bring the unionist party with them then we didn’t have an agreement,” he said. “The agreement was four parts and that was loyalism, that was unionism, republicanism and that was nationalism. And we needed all four.”

