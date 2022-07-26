Tributes pour in for Good Friday Agreement architect David Trimble

File photo dated from April 2018 of former UUP Leader David Trimble at his home in Lisburn in Northern Ireland.

File photo dated from April 2018 of former UUP Leader David Trimble at his home in Lisburn in Northern Ireland.

POLITICAL LEADERS PAST and present have paid tribute to David Trimble’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland following his death.

The 77-year-old ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died yesterday following an illness.

His death comes amid another political crisis at Stormont, with the DUP blocking the creation of a powersharing administration in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

'A man of courage and vision'



A look at Tuesday's frontpage of the Belfast Telegraph as tributes pour in after the death of Lord Trimble#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/L4CigX25Oa pic.twitter.com/X7o2qvMNes — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) July 25, 2022

A planned recall sitting of the troubled Assembly today, which would have expected to witness heated exchanges over the current deadlock, has been postponed as a mark of respect.

Yesterday evening, President Michael D Higgins praised Trimble’s “life of public service”, while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Trimble’s achievements would never be forgotten.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin credited his “central contribution” in efforts to secure peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

“All of us in politics at the time witnessed his crucial and courageous role in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement and his leadership in building support in his party and his community for the Agreement,” he said.

Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, both of whom were involved in the intensive Good Friday negotiations, also paid tribute.

Ahern described him as a “courageous” leader while Blair said his contribution was “immense, unforgettable and frankly irreplaceable”.

Ex-Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, a once bitter political adversary of the unionist leader, thanked him for helping to get the Good Friday Agreement over the line in 1998.

Current UUP leader Doug Beattie hailed the former first minister as “a man of courage and vision”.

“He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland,” he said.

Announcing the postponement of the recalled sitting on Monday evening, outgoing Stormont speaker Alex Maskey said he would be making arrangements to allow MLAs to formally offer their condolences and pay tributes.

“I will announce further details when arrangements have been confirmed,” he added.