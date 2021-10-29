Former Ireland rugby international David Tweed dies in motorbike crash

FORMER IRELAND RUGBY international David Tweed has died in a road crash in Co Antrim. He was 61.

David Tweed died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick yesterday.

The former Ulster rugby star and member of the Orange Order was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a collision at around 4.30pm.

David Tweed was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship. He later served as a councillor in Ballymena for the Traditional Unionist Voice.

In 2016, David Tweed had his convictions for child sex abuse quashed by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

He was then released from custody where he had been serving an eight-year sentence.