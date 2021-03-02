Davy Stockbrokers slapped with €4.1 million fine by the Central Bank of Ireland

IRELAND’S LARGEST STOCKBROKER Davy has been fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank of Ireland for breaching European Union market regulations.

It’s understood to be the largest fine a brokerage in Ireland has ever faced.

In a statement, the Central Bank said that the fine related to four breaches of market rules that occurred between 2014 and 2016.

According to the statement, in 2014, “a client” opened an account with Davy in order to conduct a transaction involving the sale of bank bonds.

The Central Bank would not comment any further on the matter and has not named the client or the Davy employees involved in the transaction. However, it’s understood that the client was developer Patrick Kearney, who had purchased Anglo Irish bonds, valued at €27 million, with loans granted to him in 2009 by the now-collapsed bank itself.

In 2014, he opened an account with Davy in a bid to sell on the bonds at discount in order to settle a debt owed to Stapleford Finance, a vulture fund owned by US fund management giant CarVal.

On affidavit in 2016, Kearney said that he engaged with debt restructuring specialist LeBruin Private to advise him on how to deal with his obligations to Stapleford.

Kearney said he entered a deal with LeBruin and Davy where the latter would sell the bonds for a price that would discharge the €2.36m debt to Stapleford. Any profit would then be divided between him, LeBruin and Davy.

The bonds were sold to a consortium for 20.25 cent on the euro, realising a total price of around €5.58m. But a row over the balance ensued, which led to LeBruin suing Kearney and Kearney suing Davy in the High Court.

Both actions were settled out of court in 2016 but it prompted a Central Bank of Ireland investigation into the transaction to determine whether there were any potential conflicts of interest on Davy’s part.

The Central Bank said in a statement this afternoon that the consortium that purchased the bonds was made up of 16 Davy employees, including senior executives, a fact that Kearney was not aware of at the time.

The stockbroker “took no steps to ensure that the Client was aware that the Consortium was comprised of Davy employees. No written disclosure was made to that effect,” the Central Bank concluded.

“While Davy employees are permitted to trade on their own accounts, they are required to do so on a designated system that is monitored by Davy Compliance.

“An account specifically for the Transaction was opened by a member of the Committee on Davy’s system for institutional clients, a system that the Committee knew or ought to have known was not monitored by Davy Compliance,” the regulator explained.

‘Conflicts of interest’

On foot of the investigation into Davy’s conduct, the Central Bank has now concluded that the stockbrokers prioritised facilitating an opportunity for a consortium of 16 Davy employees “to make a personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations”.

The consortium was “acting in a personal capacity”, the regulator said.

The transaction “highlighted a weak internal control framework within Davy in relation to conflicts of interest,” which “served to create an elevated risk of investor detriment”.

Seána Cunningham, the Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering, said that Davy had fallen “well below the standard required in meeting its regulatory obligations in relation to conflicts of interest and personal account dealing.

In permitting a group of employees to pursue a personal investment opportunity, conflicts of interest were not properly considered, the rules in place in relation to personal account dealing were easily sidestepped and Davy’s compliance function was kept in the dark. The serious issues identified in this investigation required the imposition of a significant financial penalty on Davy.

“This case serves as an important reminder that conflicts of interest are an inherent risk to all regulated entities. When not properly managed, they pose a risk to investors and diminish market integrity,” Cunningham said.

The Central Bank said it had determined that €5.9 million would be the appropriate fine, which was then reduced by 30% to €4,130,000 “in accordance with the settlement discount scheme provided for in the Central Bank’s Administrative Sanctions Procedure”.