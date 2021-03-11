#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Board of Davy Stockbrokers decides to sell group following scandal

A statement was released this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 9:10 PM
17 minutes ago 3,756 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378984
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE BOARD OF Davy Stockbrokers has decided to sell the group following a controversial €4.1 million fine from the Central Bank. 

A statement this evening reads: “The Board of J&E Davy has decided to pursue a sale of the Group.  Rothschild & Co has been appointed as financial adviser to manage the process.”

On 2 March, it emerged the Central Bank fined the brokers in relation to four breaches of market rules by the firm between 2014 and 2016.

It’s understood to be the largest fine a brokerage in Ireland has ever faced.

The Central Bank said the issue at Davy related to a transaction involving the sale of bank bonds on behalf of “a client” of the brokerage

Last Saturday, Davy announced that its chief executive Brian McKiernan had resigned. It also emerged that its board also accepted the resignations of Davy’s deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and Barry Nangle from his executive role as Head of Bonds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Monday, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) withdrew Davy’s authority to act as the primary dealer in Irish government bonds with immediate effect.

The NTMA said that Davy’s position as a dealer of government bonds was “potentially damaging” to Ireland’s reputation amid a growing scandal. 

The NTMA’s move was described by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as “appropriate”.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie