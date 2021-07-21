Government reopens scheme for victims of sexual abuse in day schools

The scheme was first opened in 2015 following the ECHR judgment in respect of the case taken Louise O’Keeffe against the State.

THE GOVERNMENT IS reopening a revised scheme for victims of sexual abuse in day schools.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the reopening of the ex-gratia scheme today for the implementation of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgement in O’Keeffe v Ireland.

The scheme was first opened in July 2015 following the ECHR judgment in a case taken by Louise O’Keeffe against the State.

In January 2014, the ECHR ruled that the Irish State failed to protect Louise O’Keeffe from abuse by her school principal.

In its judgement, the ECHR said that the State “had to have been aware of the level of sexual crime against minors” as a result of a number of reports from the 1930s to the 1970s.

Today’s announcement comes on foot of a detailed review of the scheme in consultation with the office of the Attorney General.

The scheme was intended to provide an opportunity for those who had instituted legal proceedings against the State, in respect of their abuse in a day school, and subsequently discontinued those proceedings following the rulings against Louise O’Keeffe in the High Court and the Supreme Court, and prior to the judgement of the ECHR in the O’Keeffe case.

The scheme was paused in 2019 following a report from retired High Court judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill who reviewed a number of unsuccessful applications to the scheme. Payments were made to 16 individuals following O’Neill’s determinations.

O’Neill also asserted that the criteria to qualify for a payment were too restrictive for this group of applicants, specifically the requirement to provide evidence of a prior complaint against their abuser.

“I want to first of all to extend an apology to all victims of abuse and in particular to Louise O’Keeffe who has rightfully received a full apology on behalf of the State,” Minister Foley said today.

“Protecting children from harm should be the foremost ambition in any society and many children were failed in this respect in the past in this country,” she added.