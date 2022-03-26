#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 March 2022
Poll: Should Ireland keep or scrap the biannual clock changes?

Daylight saving time begins tonight.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 10:35 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CLOCKS AROUND IRELAND will go forward an hour at 1am tonight as daylight saving time begins.

The dates in Ireland are set by EU law, while countries like the US, Canada and Australia also change their clocks, but at slightly different times.

For the last three years, the Irish government has opposed an EU proposal to abolish the time changes given that it could mean two different time zones on the island of Ireland.

The measure was originally designed as a way of having more daylight hours during a working day in the summer in the late 1800s and early 1900s, taking off during the first world war.

So today, we’re asking you: Should Ireland keep the biannual clock changes?


Poll Results:

No (86)
Yes (54)
Maybe/I don't know  (6)



About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

