This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

MEPs vote to scrap daylight savings - Ireland now has 12 months to say if it'll follow suit

The clocks are set to go forward this weekend, but that could be scrapped altogether in the future.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 7,463 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4561646
Image: Shutterstock/Casezy idea
Image: Shutterstock/Casezy idea

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has today voted in favour of abolishing seasonal time changes by a margin of 410 MEPs to 192. 

Clocks are set to go forward this weekend on Sunday 31 March but that could happen for the final time in 2021 under the new proposals.

Summertime arrangements in the EU require clocks to be changed twice per year to cater for the changing patterns of daylight and to take advantage of the available daylight in a given period.

The well-flagged measure to abolish changes now gives Ireland a period of 12 months to decide if it’ll stay on summertime or not, with countries set to be given the option to stay to stick with standard time/wintertime.

For those opting for summertime, these countries should do the switch on the last Sunday in March 2021. Countries that want to keep the standard time will do so from the last Sunday in October 2021.

While this vote today isn’t the definitive one on the issue, it’ll form the basis of talks with member states to produce a final law governing daylight savings in the EU.

The matter has already been put out to public consultation in Ireland with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan saying he is open to the idea of scrapping clock changes.

He did note, however, that once the UK leaves the EU that it could mean different time zones on the island of Ireland, depending on the changes made. 

Last year, 1,000 people were asked on behalf of TheJournal.ie and Claire Byrne Live/Amárach Research if Ireland should stop the ritual of changing clocks twice a year with 67% of people saying ‘Yes’.

Ireland South MEP Deidre Clune has long backed plans to scrap seasonal clock changes.

She said today in a statement: “It is high time to address this now. Its introduction did not lead to the expected benefits, such as energy savings. Instead, there are serious warnings from doctors about health hazards caused by the bi-annual time change.

This is an issue that affects everybody. I have been working with various parties for many years to push forward these changes. I welcome this move by the Committee and we need to now push forward at Member State level with plans.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    95,703  27
    2
    		'Unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited': Boxer kisses reporter on lips during interview
    83,976  190
    3
    		Conor McGregor announces his retirement from MMA
    65,150  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Is the EU right to ignore America's call for a Huawei ban?
    413  0
    2
    		Pearse Lyons Distillery won approval for a gin and whiskey school in Dublin's Liberties
    243  0
    3
    		Business travel to Ireland dipped last year - but the industry isn't sure why
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics
    66,336  22
    2
    		Cardiff to claim €23 million Emiliano Sala transfer 'null and void' - report
    34,652  58
    3
    		'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    30,098  64
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    6,446  0
    2
    		9 Mother's Day cards that will beat the ones your siblings get her
    5,460  1
    3
    		Alan Partridge dealt with #MeToo on This Time last night and it was a hit with viewers
    3,792  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    Drunk driver who killed GAA coach jailed for four years
    'You left me for dead': Teenage boy pleads guilty to attempted murder of woman he met on social media, court hears
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    CORK
    Residents stage protest at Direct Provision centre in Cork
    Residents stage protest at Direct Provision centre in Cork
    'Our little warrior': Boy in stable condition after hit-and-run incident in Cork
    Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital
    FAI
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    Ireland v Georgia talking points: Delaney controversy threatens to overshadow qualifier

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie