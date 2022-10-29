Don't forget! The clocks go back one hour tonight

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT.

The clocks are set to go back in just a few short hours, with the end to Daylight Savings Time set to take place at 1am tomorrow morning (30 October).

The nights are set to get darker, while early mornings will be slightly brighter.

However, you will get an extra hour in bed off the back of this change.

While your smartphone should automatically adjust, any digital or analogue clocks around the house will need to be turned back by an hour.

Daylight Savings Time is then scheduled to begin at 1am on Sunday, 26 March 2022.

This will put the clocks forward an hour again and into GMT+1.