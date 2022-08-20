Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 20 August 2022
DCI Banks star to appear in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm

The actor, who starred as the detective for six years until 2016, denies the charge.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 5:31 PM
ACTOR STEPHEN TOMPKINSON will appear at Newcastle Crown Court charged with a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

The 56-year-old, who is best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in British crime drama series DCI Banks, is facing a trial after denying the allegation at Newcastle Magistrates Court on 10 August.

A statement from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 August  to face a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 7 September.”

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel, in the same year appearing in hit film Brassed Off as character Phil.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV’s DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

Tompkinson, who recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant, is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow about Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe later this year.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

