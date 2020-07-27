This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DCU accommodation plans postponed indefinitely due to financial strain caused by Covid-19

The accommodation blocks were scheduled to begin construction in August.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 27 Jul 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,604 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156327
Image: Shutterstock/jonathonlynam
Image: Shutterstock/jonathonlynam

NEW PLANNED ACCOMMODATION at Dublin City University has been postponed indefinitely due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the university.

A spokesperson for DCU said, “We are working towards delivering new on-campus accommodation but there is no specific date for the construction to begin.”

The complex was due to begin construction in August and would have seen the Larkfield accommodation building on campus demolished to create 1,240 new bedrooms.

However, with an interim loss of 252 beds due to the demolition of Larkfield, the total number of new beds will be 988.

DCU has said that the postponement comes due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the financial strain that it has put on the college.

The president of the Union of Students in Ireland Lorna Fitzpatrick has said that they are “extremely disappointed” at the delays.

“Accommodation like this takes some time to deliver so a long-term view needs to be taken on it in order to address the issue of the lack of affordable accommodation for students throughout the country,” said Fitzpatrick. 

According to DCU, the funding for the new accommodation will be be provided by loan finance, which Fitzpatrick has criticised.

The USI is in favour of publicly funded projects as opposed to the continuation of the National Student Accommodation Strategy policy which relies on colleges and universities seeking loans to finance these projects, which not only makes them less likely to be affordable, but also more at risk of being put on hold or cancelled like in this case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Plans were originally unveiled for the accommodation block earlier this year, with seven blocks of apartments planned to be built. An existing accommodation block, football pitches and a car park were scheduled to be demolished to facilitate the construction.

shutterstock_1762011275 DCU's student centre, The U Source: Shutterstock/RG Wallace

In recent years, construction has been a constant in DCU, with a new student centre being finished in late 2018. In 2019, the university completed construction on a new mall area in the centre of the campus.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie