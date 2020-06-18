This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 18 June, 2020
DCU announces multiple new scholarships for asylum seekers and refugees

A recent study by DCU proved that access programmes help improve participation by refugees in higher education.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 4,852 Views 35 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY has announced 15 additional scholarships for refugees, bringing the total number to 30 for the 2020 academic year.

The announcement, which comes days before World Refugee Day, will allow more Irish-based refugees’ and asylum seekers to access higher education.

The first five new scholarships will be part of DCU Connected, an online study programme where students can get academic credits for a full certificate, or progress towards a degree.

The other 10 new scholarships are provided through a partnership with FutureLearn, which will give recipients access to short online courses. Students will then be able to move further along into certificate qualifications.

Five of the 30 scholarships will be full-time, campus-based undergrads – one from each faculty. 

President of DCU, Brian MacCraith said that higher education institutions should work towards creating a safe and tolerant learning environment for all.

“The awarding of these scholarships is a signal of DCU’s longstanding commitment to the concept that access to education should be based on ability alone,” said MacCraith.

DCU was the first institution to be designated as a University of Sanctuary, gaining the title in 2016. Since then, there have been multiple campaigns to stop students from being deported.

Campaigns such as Save Our Shepherd and We Wish for Mehwish have been held by DCU Students’ Union to protest against the deportation of students.

DCUSU’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Lucien Waugh Daly welcomed the move, saying that it’s great for DCU to be expanding their work to improve educational experiences for asylum seekers.

“I hope that we as a university, as well as my SU team, keep pushing hard for a better quality of life for asylum seekers, to abolish the system of direct provision, and end inhumane deportations, in the near future.”

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

