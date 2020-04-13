This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Younger people report meeting more people face-to-face since Covid-19 restrictions imposed

Half of people who reported flu-like symptoms within the last 14 days believed they had symptoms of the coronavirus.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 13 Apr 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 9,928 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073012
The 'Perpetual Motion' sculpture on the N7 covered in a government warning
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
The 'Perpetual Motion' sculpture on the N7 covered in a government warning
The 'Perpetual Motion' sculpture on the N7 covered in a government warning
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

YOUNGER PEOPLE HAVE reported speaking to more people face-to-face than older people since restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were introduced, according to a new survey.  

The survey of over 100,000 people also reveals that just over half of those who reported flu-like symptoms in the 14 days before they responded to it believed they had symptoms of the coronavirus.

The population-wide survey was carried out by researchers at Dublin City University, NUI Galway and the Insight SFI Centre for Data Analytics to study the impact of the pandemic and government-imposed restrictions on daily life in Ireland.

It was carried out anonymously over a 24-hour period from Wednesday this week. 76% of respondents were women. The median age was 47, and most answers came from Dublin (38%), Galway (12%), and Cork (6%), with all other counties at less than 5% each.

Respondents reported that they found the restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus very clear.

92% indicated an understanding of the measures around social distancing, while 79% of those surveyed were found to be clear on the guidelines around shopping.

However, while 75% of respondents felt they had adapted their behaviour in public, only 37% of respondents felt that others around them in public had changed their behaviour.

In general, younger respondents talked on average to slightly more people face-to-face than older respondents.

It was found that those under 30 met on average over four other people; over 50s on average met over three people, while those in between 30 and 50 also met with on average over three people.

Meanwhile, 6,000 respondents (around 6% of the total) indicated that they had flu-like symptoms in the 14 days prior to completing the survey.

Of this group, just over half (52%) thought they had symptoms of coronavirus and 53% contacted their GP. Of those who contacted their GP, 36% were referred for testing.

Professor Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at DCU and who was the joint-lead on the research, said the study showed how the nation was dealing with the coronavirus.

“This is a baseline study on how we are coping with the restrictive measure put in place by the government to try and flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland,” he said.

“As these restrictions have now been extended to 5 May, we plan to repeat the study every two weeks to continually check the pulse of the nation and our ability to deal with the current situation.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie