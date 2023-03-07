Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 7 March 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# Housing
Government to fund 405 beds for disadvantaged students in DCU
The Cabinet has approved €41 million to fund the accommodation.
266
0
6 minutes ago

SOME 405 STUDENT beds in DCU are to be financed by the government to house SUSI recipients and other students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris this evening received Cabinet approval for €41 million to fund the accommodation.

The beds, which have planning permission on the DCU campus, will be targeted at SUSI applicants or students from other disadvantaged cohorts.

The project is the first phase of an overall development of 1,230 beds. The funding sought will be phased over four years.

Last year, Harris announced that 700 student beds would be part-funded by the government and rented out at a reduced rate.

Harris told Cabinet this evening that there is ongoing engagement with Trinity College and UCD over accommodation projects, and more beds may be delivered in Cork and Galway.

The government’s Housing For All plan includes a commitment to potential options for State supports to accelerate the delivery of purpose-built student accommodation.

Currently, most accommodation of this kind is privately owned and run, with high rents.

Housing for All commits to developing a policy for potential long-term state support for the construction of purpose-built student accommodation for wider application across all HEIs by end-Q2.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     