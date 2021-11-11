South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk has died

Then-President of South Africa FW De Klerk in Dublin in 1991.

SOUTH AFRICA’S LAST white president Frederik Willem de Klerk, has died aged 85, his foundation announced on Thursday.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle again,” the statement said.

