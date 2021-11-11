South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk has died

SOUTH AFRICA’S LAST white president Frederik Willem de Klerk, has died aged 85, his foundation announced on Thursday.
“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle again,” the statement said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS