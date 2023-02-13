Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 13 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Allaman Stephane De La Soul performing on stage at the 35th edition of La Defense Jazz Festival. Pic: PA Images.
# Dave Jude Jolicoeur
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dies aged 54
Sampling everyone from Johnny Cash and Steely Dan to Hall & Oates, De La Soul signalled the beginning of alternative hip-hop.
5.6k
1
1 hour ago

DAVID JUDE JOLICOEUR, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of hip hop trio De La Soul, has died aged 54.

His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports on Sunday. No other information was immediately available.

In recent years, Jolicoeur had said he was battling congestive heart failure, and living with a LifeVest machine affixed to his person.

De La Soul was part of the hip-hop tribute at the Grammy Awards last week, but Trugoy was not onstage with his fellow bandmates.

Jolicoeur was born in Brooklyn but raised in the Amityville area of Long Island, where he met Vincent Mason (Pasemaster Mase) and Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos) and the three decided to form a rap group, with each taking on distinctive names.

Trugoy, Jolicoeur said, was backwards for “yogurt”. More recently he had been going by the name Dave.

De La Soul’s debut studio album 3 Feet High And Rising, produced by Prince Paul, was released in 1989 by Tommy Boy Records and praised for being a more light-hearted and positive counterpart to more charged rap offerings like NWA’s Straight Outta Compton and Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation Of Millions released just one year prior.

Sampling everyone from Johnny Cash and Steely Dan to Hall & Oates, De La Soul signalled the beginning of alternative hip-hop.

 

In Rolling Stone, critic Michael Azerrad called it the first “psychedelic hip-hop record”. Some even called them a hippie group, though the members did not quite like that.

In 2010, 3 Feet High and Rising was added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its historic significance.

They followed with De La Soul Is Dead, in 1991, which was a bit darker and more divisive with critics, and Stakes Is High, in 1996.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     