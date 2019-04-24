University Hospital Waterford to address reports of dead bodies left on trolleys in corridors

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about dead bodies left on trolleys in the corridors of University Hospital Waterford.

According to a letter, first seen by the Waterford News and Star and the Irish Times, ”due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities, most bodies lie on trolleys in corridors, often leaking body fluids on to the floor.”

The letter is signed by four consultant pathologists at the hospital who warn that bodies decomposing in corridors lead to closed-coffin funerals, as well as “expose the public visiting hospitals to the odours of a postmortem room”.

The letter calls for urgent remedial action at the mortuary and postmortem facilities, and was sent to Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South-South West Hospital Group, which oversees University Hospital Waterford.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the South-South West Hospital Group said:

“University Hospital Waterford has recently received approval for a new replacement Mortuary Building. It is expected that the request for tender will be issued shortly with the expectation that construction will commence before the end of this year.

University Hospital Waterford is currently examining interim arrangements to address the issues raised.

Reaction

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane said what was reported in the letter was “truly shocking”.

He said that the government needs to urgently invest in the mortuary and post-mortem facilities at the hospital.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the reports were “horrifying”, adding that the HSE and government officials must “react swiftly” to the “appalling conditions”.

The conditions described by consultant pathologists in UHW make for absolutely grim, stomach-churning reading.

“A relative passing away can be an upsetting time for any family but to add the conditions in which relatives are getting bodies of loved ones back from UHW is surely adding indescribable levels of grief and hurt into families.

“The scale of the trolley crisis is already demoralising enough for the living, this type of practice must not be the norm for the dead too.”