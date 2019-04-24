This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

University Hospital Waterford to address reports of dead bodies left on trolleys in corridors

The hospital group said it’s “currently examining interim arrangements to address the issues raised”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 8,880 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4604244
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about dead bodies left on trolleys in the corridors of University Hospital Waterford.

According to a letter, first seen by the Waterford News and Star and the Irish Times, ”due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities, most bodies lie on trolleys in corridors, often leaking body fluids on to the floor.”

The letter is signed by four consultant pathologists at the hospital who warn that bodies decomposing in corridors lead to closed-coffin funerals, as well as “expose the public visiting hospitals to the odours of a postmortem room”.

The letter calls for urgent remedial action at the mortuary and postmortem facilities, and was sent to Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South-South West Hospital Group, which oversees University Hospital Waterford. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the South-South West Hospital Group said:

“University Hospital Waterford has recently received approval for a new replacement Mortuary Building. It is expected that the request for tender will be issued shortly with the expectation that construction will commence before the end of this year.

University Hospital Waterford is currently examining interim arrangements to address the issues raised.

Reaction

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane said what was reported in the letter was “truly shocking”.

He said that the government needs to urgently invest in the mortuary and post-mortem facilities at the hospital.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the reports were “horrifying”, adding that the HSE and government officials must “react swiftly” to the “appalling conditions”.

The conditions described by consultant pathologists in UHW make for absolutely grim, stomach-churning reading.

“A relative passing away can be an upsetting time for any family but to add the conditions in which relatives are getting bodies of loved ones back from UHW is surely adding indescribable levels of grief and hurt into families.

“The scale of the trolley crisis is already demoralising enough for the living, this type of practice must not be the norm for the dead too.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie