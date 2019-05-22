This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're asking for state agencies and bodies to engage with us now': Concerns about commitments to the Irish Sign Language Act

We spoke to Deaf Communtiy representatives at an event at Leinster House about their concerns for the 2020 deadline.

By Andrew Roberts Wednesday 22 May 2019, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,033 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4645835

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

MEMBERS OF THE Deaf community are concerned that state agencies and bodies are not prepared to integrate the Irish Sign Language (ISL) Act by the 2020 deadline.

We spoke to Lianne Quigley and John Sherwin, Chairperson and Chief Executive of the Irish Deaf Society respectfully, at an event for the Deaf community at Leinster House yesterday.

Hosted by the Joint Committee on Justice and Equality and launched by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the event was promoting an ISL music video by the O’Neil Pipe Band from Co Monaghan.

Quigley says the video was wonderful in the sense that the idea for it came from the hearing society, showing that some are looking at ISL as important.

But Sherwin says that while some groundwork has been done to implement the Irish Sign Language Act, more work needs to be done. 

“Many state agencies and bodies are just not prepared to live up to their commitments in the Act in 2020,” he says, which is the goal deadline of when ISL is meant to become an integrated part of government and public bodies in Ireland.

We’re asking for state agencies and bodies… to engage with the deaf community now and start to lay out a plan so the key provisions of the Act can be achieved.

The Irish Sign Language Act was signed in 2017 and provides for the recognition of ISL, its use in legal proceedings, and the provision of interpretation into ISL by public bodies and for related matters.

Watch the video for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie