#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -2°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

Deal struck with Government to provide funding for childcare services for essential workers

The IBEC groups said all childcare services will be open for children of frontline and essential workers and vulnerable children.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 8 Jan 2021, 6:55 PM
26 minutes ago 3,560 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320391

A DEAL HAS been reached between the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and the childcare sector on emergency funding.

In a statement this evening, Childcare Services Ireland confirmed that a deal had been struck after days of uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions and childcare for frontline workers. 

“This means all childcare services will be open for children of frontline and essential workers and vulnerable children during this phase of restrictions,” the organisation said. 

Childhood Services Ireland Director, Darragh Whelan said: “We have been working extremely closely with the Department over the past few days to secure this sustainability funding. This will be a huge relief to parents and providers alike.’’

“This sustainability fund will enable the childcare sector to continue to provide services to the children of frontline and essential workers and vulnerable children. We are utterly committed to playing our part in dealing with this national emergency and our focus is to continue operating safely and responsibly.’’

“There are still a few details to be worked out, such as the timing of the funding, and full details will be announced as soon as possible.”

The government earlier this week announced that childcare services will remain open but only for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers, until at least the end of January.

Cabinet has also agreed that a household of an essential worker, without an existing childcare arrangement, can form a bubble with another household for the purpose of providing childcare.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Childcare providers have sought clarity from the government on who exactly is an essential worker as many people fall into this category.

Childhood Services Ireland, the Ibec group representing the Irish childcare sector, had raised concerns about a funding gap for providers. 

“Childcare providers are being asked to remain open with hugely reduced occupancy, but they won’t be able to do this long term unless funding is available for them to do so.

“It is also crucial that all current funding schemes remain in place, including the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) schemes,” the organisation said. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie