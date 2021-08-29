Dealz confirms €20 million expansion across Ireland over next three years

DISCOUNT RETAILER DEALZ has confirmed it is to expand its stores in Ireland over the next three years, with a possibility that up to 500 new roles could be created.

Dealz is exploring opportunities, “particularly within smaller, regional areas” such as Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as suburbs of Dublin.

Barry Williams, managing director at Pepco’s UK business Poundland and Dealz, spoke to the Irish Independent this morning announcing the move. The retailer confirmed the move in a statement this afternoon.

Dealz opened its first store in 2011 and has opened a total of 78 stores across Ireland.

Many items are priced at €1.50, with almost 60% of items at €5 or less.

Over the coming weeks, Dealz stores in Dublin (Liffey Street), Cavan, Castleisland and Wexford, will have new or extended ‘Pepco’ departments, which are ‘shop-in-shops’ offering women’s, men’s and kids’ clothes.

In recent months, Dealz has hired over 120 staff, including in new or refurbished stores in Carrickmines, Ballymun and Mullingar.

The opening of a 930 sq m Carrickmines Dealz store in April this year was described as “a major milestone” by the retail chain.