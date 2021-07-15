Gardaí launch probe into cars 'driving erratically' behind hearse of N7 crash victim

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a dangerous driving investigation after a convoy of vehicles was videoed driving erratically behind the hearse of one of the victims of the N7 crash.

Videos shared on social media platform Snapchat showed several cars and motorbikes driving in convoy with the hearse yesterday afternoon.

The hearse, which was not driving dangerously, was being followed by friends of the late Dean Maguire, who died in a crash on the N7 at the start of the month.

Gardaí on patrol at the time witnessed several vehicles driving dangerously.

Maguire died after the car in which he was traveling in collided with an articulated lorry on the N7. The incident happened on 7 July near Rathcoole.

The car Maguire was in was travelling in the wrong direction and had moments earlier been involved in a pursuit with gardaí.

The two other victims were Carl Freeman, 27, and Graham Taylor, 31.

Freeman, Maguire and Taylor were all known to gardaí and had all served prison sentences. Gardaí believe the three men were part of a burglary gang operating in the area.

As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified.

Maguire was also wanted in the UK for absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison outside Suffolk. He had been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for burglary offences.

A garda spokesman confirmed an investigation into yesterday’s incident has started.

He said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving which occurred on and around the Old Naas Road and Crumlin areas of Dublin, yesterday afternoon, 14th July 2021.

“Crumlin Gardaí on patrol observed a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous and erratic driving. A managed containment operation was commenced and was subsequently stood down when the vehicles failed to stop.”

Maguire’s funeral is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Tallaght village.