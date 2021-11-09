#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell dies aged 85

The actor had a long career, going back to his childhood in the studio system.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 11:47 AM
9 minutes ago 971 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5596189
Image: Shutterstock/Bart Sherkow
Image: Shutterstock/Bart Sherkow

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR DEAN Stockwell, star of the TV series Quantum Leap and films such as Dune, Blue Velvet and Paris, Texas, has died aged 85. 

He died in his sleep at home, Variety reports

Stockwell’s career began when he was just a child and started working under contract to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the 1940s. One of his early roles was alongside Gregory Peck in Elia Kazan’s film Gentleman’s Agreement, which won the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 1947. 

He suffered some career blows after dropping out of acting in the 1960s, and by the early 80s ended up getting a real estate license and changing career.

However, that was only temporarily and by the early 1980s he was back in Hollywood. His acting career was then brought to a new level with roles in David Lynch’s Dune and Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas, and tributes from many today noted how great he was as a scene stealer. 

One of his most famous roles was in the TV series Quantum Leap, alongside Scott Bakula, which ran from 1989 – 1993. Stockwell received an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Married to the Mob in 1988.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the latter stages of his career, before he retired in 2015, Stockwell had roles in Battlestar Galactica (as Brother Cavil), and films such as the Manchurian Candidate remake. He was also an artist, and worked with both collage and sculpture.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie