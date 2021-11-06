Eight people dead and several injured after 'crowd surge' at US music festival

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE died and dozens have been injured at a music festival in Houston, Texas.

Authorities confirmed that the people had passed away at the festival, which had been organised by rapper Travis Scott.

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said, adding the cause of death was unknown following a mass casualty event.

Houston police said a total of 23 people have been sent to hospital and that the youngest was 10-years-old.

Fire chief Pena added: “At around 9 or 9:15, the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage and that caused panic and people were getting injured. Houston Fire Department transported 17 people to hospitals.”

He added that 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.

More to follow.