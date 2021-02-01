Investigation launched after death of man in garda custody

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a holding cell at Drogheda garda station yesterday.

The man, who was in his 50s, had been arrested yesterday under public order legislation. Gardaí said he was discovered unresponsive in a holding cell at the garda station and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Garda Ombudsman’s office was notified and has conducted an assessment.

A garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána will continue to take the lead in the case and a full investigation will be carried out to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

Arrangements are being made with the coroner for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.