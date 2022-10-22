Gardaí investigating after man (60s) dies in unexplained circumstances

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a man died in unexplained circumstances early this morning.

At about 2.50am this morning, gardaí in Blanchardstown were alerted to reports of a man with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

The man (aged in his 60s), was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted later today, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the area of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am this morning and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Gardaí have also asked any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.