Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 22 October 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating after man (60s) dies in unexplained circumstances

The man was discovered with unexplained injuries early this morning.

1 hour ago 5,549 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a man died in unexplained circumstances early this morning.

At about 2.50am this morning, gardaí in Blanchardstown were alerted to reports of a man with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

The man (aged in his 60s), was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted later today, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the area of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am this morning and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Gardaí have also asked any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie