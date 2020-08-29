Gardaí probe 'unexplained death' of man in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the death of a man in Cork overnight.
The man, who was in his 20s, was discovered unconscious in the Eagle Valley area of Wilton shortly after midnight.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
